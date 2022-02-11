Arc Resources GAAP EPS of C$0.96, revenue of C$1.78B

Feb. 11, 2022 1:58 AM ETARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF), AXREFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Arc Resources press release (OTCPK:AETUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.96.
  • Revenue of C$1.78B (+405.8% Y/Y).
  • ARC delivered average production of 345,831 boe per day (62 per cent natural gas and 38 per cent crude oil and liquids) to generate cash flow from operating activities of C$669 million and funds from operations of C$834 million.
  • ARC's 2022 capital expenditure guidance has been lowered to a range of C$1.15 to C$1.25 billion (prior C$1.2B - C$1.3B. Total Production of 335,000 - 350,000 (unchanged from prior)
