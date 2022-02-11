Surgalign Holdings prices $20M stock offering
Feb. 11, 2022 3:52 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 43,478,264 shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,608,698 shares of common stock at a combined effective public offering price of $0.46/share and accompanying 0.75 of a warrant.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$20M.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,521,736 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 4,891,302 shares of common stock.
- Each whole warrant is exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $0.60/share and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- All of the securities being sold in the offering are being offered by Surgalign.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022.