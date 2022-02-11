Twist Bioscience prices upsized $250M stock offering

  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) has priced an upsized, underwritten public offering of 4,545,454 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $55.00/share for an expected gross proceeds of ~$250M.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 681,818 shares of common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022.
  • Net proceeds, along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be used to scale its investment in its research and development organization and for the remainder to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses or products.
  • Earlier, Twist Bioscience announces $200M public offering; shares fall 3% aftermarket.
  • Shares are down 2.7% after market.
