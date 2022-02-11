European stocks lower after red hot U.S. inflation print

Feb. 11, 2022 4:30 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.89%.

Germany -0.82%. Germany January final CPI +4.9% vs +4.9% y/y prelim; HICP +5.1% vs +5.1% y/y prelim.

Germany DIHK cuts growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.6% previously in October for the year amid supply, capacity constraints.

France -1.17%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

U.S. inflation came in at an annual 7.5% in January, fresh data revealed on Thursday, far ahead of expectations and marking the highest year-on-year rise in consumer prices since 1982.

Switzerland January CPI +1.6% vs +1.5% y/y expected.

UK December GDP -0.2% vs -0.6% m/m expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 1.99%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 0.26%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down one basis point to 1.52%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.89%; CAC -1.16%; DAX -1.07% and EURO STOXX -1.24%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.