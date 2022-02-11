European stocks lower after red hot U.S. inflation print

London -0.89%.

Germany -0.82%. Germany January final CPI +4.9% vs +4.9% y/y prelim; HICP +5.1% vs +5.1% y/y prelim.

Germany DIHK cuts growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.6% previously in October for the year amid supply, capacity constraints.

France -1.17%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

U.S. inflation came in at an annual 7.5% in January, fresh data revealed on Thursday, far ahead of expectations and marking the highest year-on-year rise in consumer prices since 1982.

Switzerland January CPI +1.6% vs +1.5% y/y expected.

UK December GDP -0.2% vs -0.6% m/m expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 1.99%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 0.26%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down one basis point to 1.52%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.89%; CAC -1.16%; DAX -1.07% and EURO STOXX -1.24%.