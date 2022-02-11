Purdue's Sacklers mulling to add extra $1B in opioid settlement - Bloomberg News

Prescription Medication

Darwin Brandis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Members of Sackler family, which own Purdue Pharma, are thinking whether to add $1B to the company's efforts for an opioid settlement bid, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The move would take the family’s contribution to ~$5.33B to get a few state attorneys general to drop their opposition to the OxyContin-maker’s bankruptcy plan.
  • In January, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon allowed Purdue to immediately file an appeal to her ruling that threw out a bankruptcy settlement related to opioid crisis claims against the company.
  • McMahon had failed to approve the bankruptcy plan as there was a question whether a bankruptcy court had the authority to grant liability releases to members of the Sackler family for future litigation.
  • Several companies are facing thousands of lawsuits by states and municipalities alleging that the companies' activities fueled the opioid crisis in the U.S.
  • Earlier in the week, it was reported that Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) may spend up to $3.6B in cash and therapeutics to settle thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis.
  • Several other companies, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had entered settlements in 2021, while some more are ongoing.
