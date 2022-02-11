CEA Industries or Surna Cultivation prices $24M stock offering, Nasdaq uplisted trading starts today
Feb. 11, 2022 4:56 AM ETCEA Industries Inc. (SRNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CEA Industries (OTCQB:SRNA), doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,811,138 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 5,811,138 shares of the company’s common stock at a combined public offering price of $4.13/share and warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $24M.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 871,670 shares of common stock and/or up to 871,670 additional warrants.
- The warrants will be exercisable immediately at $5.00, and expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The common stock and warrants can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately.
- Offering is expected to close on Feb.15.
- The Company will list its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq under the symbols “CEAD” and “CEADW” respectively, and the common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on Feb.11.
- Net proceeds will be used for redemption of 1,650 shares of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock, and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.