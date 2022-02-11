Mechel PAO taps Alexey Lebedeva as deputy chief executive officer

Feb. 11, 2022
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has named Alexey Lebedeva to the newly created post of deputy chief executive officer for Mechel PAO's operations.
  • Alexey Lebedev will be in charge of a wide range of issues linked to operational planning and technical development, meeting production plans, product quality, construction and overhauls, labor and industrial safety.
  • He will temporarily coordinate work on his new post with management of the company's transport division.
  • Formerly, Alexey Lebedev has been Chief Executive Officer of Mecheltrans Management Company since December 2013.
