Mechel PAO taps Alexey Lebedeva as deputy chief executive officer
Feb. 11, 2022
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has named Alexey Lebedeva to the newly created post of deputy chief executive officer for Mechel PAO's operations.
- Alexey Lebedev will be in charge of a wide range of issues linked to operational planning and technical development, meeting production plans, product quality, construction and overhauls, labor and industrial safety.
- He will temporarily coordinate work on his new post with management of the company's transport division.
- Formerly, Alexey Lebedev has been Chief Executive Officer of Mecheltrans Management Company since December 2013.