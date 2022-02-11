Core One Labs acquires Awakened Biosciences

Feb. 11, 2022 5:06 AM ETCore One Labs Inc. (CLABF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Core One Labs (OTCPK:CLABF) completed the acquisition of all the outstanding share capital of psychedelics research and technology company Awakened Biosciences.
  • Core One issued 7.03M common shares and ~1.46M share purchase warrants entitling the holders to acquire an equivalent number of common shares of the company at a price of $1.15/share until Feb. 4, 2024.
  • Core One said Awakened has developed novel technologies for the production of synthetic psilocybin, and for the manufacturing of various no-psychoactive psilocybin-based prodrugs.
  • Awakened’s production methods have resulted in the filing of three provisional patents applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
  • The transaction also increases the company’s catalogue of psychedelic compounds available for clinical and medicinal research.
