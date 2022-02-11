Magna International Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.43, revenue of $9.1B beats by $180M; initiates FY22 and FY24 guidance

Feb. 11, 2022 5:11 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Magna International press release (NYSE:MGA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $9.1B (-13.9% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
  • Adjusted EBIT decreased to $508M in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1B in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The company FY2022 outlook: total Sales outlook of $38.8B - $40.4B vs. consensus of $39.98B; Adjusted EBIT Margin of 6.0% - 6.4%; Net Income attributable to Magna of $1.7B - $1.9B
  • The company FY2024 outlook: total Sales outlook of $44.6B - $47.1B vs. consensus of $49.01B; Adjusted EBIT Margin of 8.1% - 8.6%.
