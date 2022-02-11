Lilly inks deal to supply 600K doses of COVID drug bebtelovimab to US for $720M
Feb. 11, 2022 6:00 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) signed an agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600K doses of investigational COVID-19 therapy bebtelovimab for at least $720M.
- Lilly will have to deliver up to 600K doses no later than March 31 with an option of an additional 500K doses no later than July 31, 2022.
- The U.S. government will accept the doses of bebtelovimab if it is granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Lilly has submitted a request for an EUA for bebtelovimab to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain high-risk patients.
- The company said pseudovirus and authentic virus testing showed that bebtelovimab retained full neutralizing activity against Omicron.
- In addition, pseudovirus testing with bebtelovimab showed that it retains neutralization against all other known variants of interest and concern, including BA.2.
- Lilly noted that the 2022 estimated financial impact of the transaction is at least $720M of revenue and nearly $0.20 of EPS.
- The agreement has been supported with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.