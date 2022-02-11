Fortis Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.07
Outlook: The Corporation's long-term outlook remains unchanged. Fortis continues to enhance shareholder value through the execution of its capital plan, the balance and strength of its diversified portfolio of utility businesses, and growth opportunities within and proximate to its service territories. While uncertainty exists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation does not currently expect it to have a material financial impact in 2022. Fortis is executing on the transition to a cleaner energy future and is on plan to achieve its corporate-wide target to reduce carbon emissions by 75% by 2035. Upon achieving this target, 99% of the Corporation's assets will be focused on energy delivery and renewable, carbon-free generation.The Corporation's $20 billion five-year capital plan is expected to increase midyear rate base from $31.1 billion in 2021 to $41.6 billion by 2026, translating into a five-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 6%. Above and beyond the five-year capital plan, Fortis continues to pursue additional energy infrastructure opportunities. Fortis expects long-term growth in rate base will support earnings and dividend growth. Fortis is targeting average annual dividend growth of approximately 6% through 2025