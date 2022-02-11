NCL Corporation raises $2.035B debt capital
Feb. 11, 2022 6:16 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NCL Corporation (NYSE:NCLH) has priced $1B of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2027, $600M of 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and $435M of 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2027.
- The offering of the Notes is expected to close on February 18, 2022 and the offering of the Exchangeable Notes is expected to close on February 15, 2022.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem all of the outstanding 12.25% Secured Notes and 10.250% Secured Notes and to make principal payments on debt maturing in the short-term.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $65M of Exchangeable Notes.
- Holders may exchange all or a portion of the Exchangeable Notes at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 15, 2026.
- Shares down 1% premarket.