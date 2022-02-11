NCL Corporation raises $2.035B debt capital

  • NCL Corporation (NYSE:NCLH) has priced $1B of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2027, $600M of 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and $435M of 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2027.
  • The offering of the Notes is expected to close on February 18, 2022 and the offering of the Exchangeable Notes is expected to close on February 15, 2022.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem all of the outstanding 12.25% Secured Notes and 10.250% Secured Notes and to make principal payments on debt maturing in the short-term.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $65M of Exchangeable Notes.
  • Holders may exchange all or a portion of the Exchangeable Notes at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 15, 2026.
  • Shares down 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.