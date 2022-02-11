Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P futures point to more losses as rate fears rise

The stock market looks set to extend its slump at Friday's open after equities tumbled late in the previous session on worries about fast and furious Fed action.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.7%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.4% are lower.

The Treasury yield curve continues to flatten, with the 10-year yield down 3 basis points to 2% and the 2-year Treasury yield up 4 basis points to 1.6%. The 2-year raced up more than 20 basis points on Thursday.

"While seemingly similar, yesterday's 2 legs down in #stocks were driven by 2 sets of concerns that became cumulative – a view supported by what happened in the bond markets," Mohamed El-Erian tweeted. "The first was driven by hotter-than-expected #inflation and was reversed by still-strong behavioral ... conditions and confidence in earnings."

"The second was driven by worries about a higher probability of a #Fed policy mistake - that of first calling #inflation wrong for so long, then not moving on policies, and now risking a 'slamming of the policy brakes.'"

The market was spooked late yesterday by hawkish comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Most S&P sectors are down premarket, with growth and cyclicals under pressure. Info Tech is the weakest, while Utilities is managing a small gain.

All six megacaps are down before the bell.

Deutsche Bank economists are now predicting a 50-basis-point rate hike in March, also priced in by the markets, with rates ending the year at 1.75%.

"I can’t help wondering what future historians will make of the Fed still doing QE when inflation was 7.5%?" Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "Clearly forward guidance is a useful tool when you have uncertainty but around regime change it can prove a nightmare."

"For several months we’ve had to wait patiently until March to start the fight against inflation when in previous eras, when every meeting would have been live, rates would have likely been hiked many meetings ago."

