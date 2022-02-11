AllianceBernstein Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.29, revenue of $1.04B
Feb. 11, 2022 6:26 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AllianceBernstein press release (NYSE:AB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $1.04B (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Shares +1.46% PM.
- The company's AUM grew to $779 billion, up 14% from the prior year
- "We continue to manage our business to be responsive to changing market conditions, while concurrently investing for future growth. As we enter 2022, markets reflect increased volatility, amid both concerns of higher inflationary pressures and related monetary tightening by central banks, and heightened geopolitical tensions. As we navigate these dynamic markets for clients, our teams remain focused on pursuing insight that unlocks opportunity, for our clients, unitholders and stakeholders." said P. Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein
