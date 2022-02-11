AllianceBernstein Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.29, revenue of $1.04B

Feb. 11, 2022 6:26 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • AllianceBernstein press release (NYSE:AB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $1.04B (+18.2% Y/Y).
  • Shares +1.46% PM.
  • The company's AUM grew to $779 billion, up 14% from the prior year
  • "We continue to manage our business to be responsive to changing market conditions, while concurrently investing for future growth. As we enter 2022, markets reflect increased volatility, amid both concerns of higher inflationary pressures and related monetary tightening by central banks, and heightened geopolitical tensions. As we navigate these dynamic markets for clients, our teams remain focused on pursuing insight that unlocks opportunity, for our clients, unitholders and stakeholders." said P. Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.