Relativity Acquisition prices $125M IPO, trading starts today

Feb. 11, 2022 6:29 AM ETRelativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY), RACYU, RACYWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Relativity Acquisition (RACY) priced its 12.5M IPO units at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share and one redeemable warrant; each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • The units are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol, "RACYU" starting today.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 1.88M units at IPO price.
  • Offer is expected to close on Feb.15.
  • Relativity Acquisition plans to focus on businesses in the legalized cannabis industry, including related industries such as consumer packaged goods, health & wellness, technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, distribution, logistics and brand management.
