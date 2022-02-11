Relativity Acquisition prices $125M IPO, trading starts today
Feb. 11, 2022 6:29 AM ETRelativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY), RACYU, RACYWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Relativity Acquisition (RACY) priced its 12.5M IPO units at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share and one redeemable warrant; each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- The units are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol, "RACYU" starting today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 1.88M units at IPO price.
- Offer is expected to close on Feb.15.
- Relativity Acquisition plans to focus on businesses in the legalized cannabis industry, including related industries such as consumer packaged goods, health & wellness, technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, distribution, logistics and brand management.