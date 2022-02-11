Roche's Vabysmo, Susvimo helps maintain vision with fewer treatments in phase 3 studies

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) unit Genentech reported positive two-year data from its phase 3 studies of Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) and Susvimo (ranibizumab injection).

The company said data from the Vabysmo YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in diabetic macular edema (DME) and the Susvimo Archway study in wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) reinforced the potential to allow for longer time between treatments and fewer eye injections for people, while still achieving and maintaining vision gains seen with previous standard-of-care injections.

The company said Wet AMD and DME are leading causes of vision loss, affecting nearly 2M people in the U.S. The patients require treatment with eye injections as often as once a month.

In the YOSEMITE and RHINE studies, at least 60% of people eligible for extended dosing with Vabysmo could be treated every four months at two years — a 10 percentage point increase since the primary analysis after one year — while achieving non-inferior vision gains compared to aflibercept given every two months.

In addition, nearly 80% of people eligible for extended dosing with Vabysmo could be treated every three months or longer.

In the Archway study, Susvimo allowed 95% of people to go six months between treatments at two years, while maintaining vision outcomes that were as good as monthly ranibizumab injections.

The company noted that in all three studies, with longer follow-up, Vabysmo and Susvimo continued to be generally well tolerated, with favorable benefit-risk profiles.