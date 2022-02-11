IAA Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.01, revenue of $548.1M beats by $47.39M

Feb. 11, 2022 6:48 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • IAA press release (NYSE:IAA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $548.1M (+42.9% Y/Y) beats by $47.39M.
  • Guidance: For fiscal 2022, the Company expects:
  • Total revenue within a range of $2,050 million - $2,150 million vs consensus of $1.96B, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $8 - $10 million. Organic revenue growth* is expected to be 1.5% - 7.0% from fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,837.4 million.
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $525 million to $575 million, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $1.5 million. Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth* is expected to be within a range of (8.0%) - 1.5% from fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $547.3 million.
  • Interest expense, net, is expected to be in the range of $48 million - $50 million.
  • Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 24.5% -25.5%.
  • Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $100 million - $105 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.