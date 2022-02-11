IAA Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.01, revenue of $548.1M beats by $47.39M
Feb. 11, 2022 6:48 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IAA press release (NYSE:IAA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $548.1M (+42.9% Y/Y) beats by $47.39M.
- Guidance: For fiscal 2022, the Company expects:
- Total revenue within a range of $2,050 million - $2,150 million vs consensus of $1.96B, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $8 - $10 million. Organic revenue growth* is expected to be 1.5% - 7.0% from fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,837.4 million.
- Total Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $525 million to $575 million, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $1.5 million. Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth* is expected to be within a range of (8.0%) - 1.5% from fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $547.3 million.
- Interest expense, net, is expected to be in the range of $48 million - $50 million.
- Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 24.5% -25.5%.
- Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $100 million - $105 million.