Next stop for stocks, Treasuries after explosive inflation data?

Bonds on Thursday got battered by another jump in inflation, which sped up to 7.5% in January to mark a fresh four-decade record, or the highest pace seen since the early 1980s. That led the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to cross the 2% level, ending the session 6 bps higher, while two-year yield jumped the most since 2009. While yields are still low by historical standards, the speed of the recent Treasury movement is highlighting a meaningful shift for borrowing costs across the economy, or an input that investors use to value stocks and other assets. It was only a month ago that the 10-year yield was hovering around 1.5%.

Bigger picture: For those doubting recent signals from the Fed, it's pretty clear that the hawkish monetary era has now arrived. St. Louis Fed Chair James Bullard, a voter on the FOMC this year, said he now favors a half-point interest rate hike in March, the first increase of that magnitude since 2000. While he on the more hawkish side of the central bank, other policymakers have also expressed urgency about rate increases and reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet, which could put further upward pressure on yields.

In fact, Fed-funds futures now point to a more than 70% chance the Fed will raise short-term rates from their current level - near zero - to at least 1.75% by the end of the year, according to data from CME Group. That was up from a 22% probability on Wednesday and 1% a month ago. Economists also keep raising the pace of their forecasts, with Goldman Sachs (joining Bank of America) in raising rate hike expectations to seven times for 2022, up from from five projected earlier.

Outlook: Equities, especially tech and growth stocks, came under pressure after the explosive inflation data, and many are warning that the recent volatility could rise across all asset classes in case of a policy mistake (acting too late, too strong, or not strong enough). However, should the rate hikes successfully put a lid on price pressures this year, early losses could be followed by strong gains for equities. In terms of the 10-year yield, the rate is likely to settle into a range between 2% and 2.5%, according to strategists at Morningstar and Neuberger Berman.