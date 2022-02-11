Ucommune develops asset-light digital park project in Shenfu, Liaoning
Feb. 11, 2022 6:53 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ucommune (NASDAQ:UK) entered into an agreement with Xincheng Enterprise Management for jointly developing the Shenfu-Ucommune Digital Economy Industrial Park project under its asset-light business model.
- The formal cooperation between the two companies started on Jan.1, 2022 and will last until Dec.31, 2026.
- Ucommune provides professional operations services and digital management and tenant acquisition systems to the project.
- It will also advise on interior decoration and facilities and equipment, and utilizes its unique operating model to provide property management services.
- Ucommune leverages the synergies developed through this cooperation to develop a technologically innovative service network.