Altus Midstream shareholders approve combination with BCP Raptor Holdco
Feb. 11, 2022 6:57 AM ETAltus Midstream Company (ALTM), ALTMWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) announced that its shareholders voted in favor of the previously announced business combination with BCP Raptor Holdco, the parent company of the EagleClaw Midstream business.
- The all-stock business combination is expected to close on or around Feb. 22.
- The combined company will operate as Kinetik after closing. "The name reflects the nature of the industry where we operate, and the combined company's ambition to keep its customers, assets, people and sector in motion toward a lower carbon future," said Jamie Welch, who will become CEO of Kinetik.
- The Class A common stock of the renamed company, Kinetik, is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “KNTK”.