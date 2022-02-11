Under Armour Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.53B beats by $60M
Feb. 11, 2022 6:58 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)UABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Under Armour press release (NYSE:UAA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.53B (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Shares +5% PM.
- Outlook For Transition Quarter Ending March 31, 2022: Revenue is expected to increase at a mid-single-digit rate compared to the previous expectation of a low single-digit rate increase; Gross margin is expected to be down 200 basis points compared to the prior year period's adjusted gross margin; Operating income is expected to reach approximately $30M to $35M; Diluted earnings per share are expected to be $0.02 to $0.03.