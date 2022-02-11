Sensient Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73, revenue of $340.44M
Feb. 11, 2022 7:00 AM ETSensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sensient Technologies press release (NYSE:SXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73.
- Revenue of $340.44M (+1.7% Y/Y).
2022 OUTLOOK: Sensient expects 2022 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a mid-teen growth rate compared to the Company’s 2021 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.81. Our full year 2022 guidance does not include any material divestiture related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of divested businesses. The Company expects 2022 local currency revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted revenue. The Company expects 2022 local currency adjusted EBITDA and local currency diluted earnings per share to grow at a high single-digit rate compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA and the Company’s 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.13, respectively.