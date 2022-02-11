Cleveland-Cliffs Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 misses by $0.25, revenue of $5.35B misses by $300M
Feb. 11, 2022 7:03 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Cleveland-Cliffs press release (NYSE:CLF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 misses by $0.25.
- Revenue of $5.35B (+136.7% Y/Y) misses by $300M.
- Shares -4.5% PM.
- Due to the successful renewal of relevant fixed price sales contracts, and based on the current 2022 futures curve which implies an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $925 per net ton for the remainder of the year, the Company would expect its 2022 average selling price to be approximately $1,225 per net ton.
- CEO comment: "With demand on the rebound, particularly in automotive, 2022 is set to be another phenomenal year for profitability at Cleveland-Cliffs. Based on our recently renewed contracts, we are now selling the vast majority of our fixed-price contractual volumes at substantially higher selling prices. Even at the steel futures curve as of today, we would expect to see higher average selling prices for our steel in 2022 than in 2021. As we look forward to delivering another stellar year in 2022 and with our limited needs for capex, we are now comfortable to implement shareholder-focused actions ahead of our original expectations.”