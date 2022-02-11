Enbridge Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.68 misses by C$0.08
Feb. 11, 2022 Enbridge Inc. (ENB)
- Enbridge press release (NYSE:ENB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.68 misses by C$0.08.
- Distributable cash flow (NYSE:DCF) of $10.0 billion or $4.96 per common share, compared with $9.4 billion or $4.67 per common share in 2020
- Reaffirmed 2022 full year guidance range for EBITDA of $15.0 billion to $15.6 billion and DCF per share of $5.20 to $5.50
- Increased the 2022 quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.86 ($3.44 annually) per share reflecting the 27th consecutive annual increase
- Announced the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) of Enbridge's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) of up to $1.5 billion