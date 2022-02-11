Analysts, economists, government officials react to the 7.5% inflation print

Market turmoil: "I expect that we'll see a return of the volatility that was prevalent for most of the month of January in the wake of this report," said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network. "Investors may want to buckle up as it could be a rough ride for risk assets until inflationary data starts to abate, and I expect that it will, as we move through the year."

It's everywhere: "What started as pandemic-specific inflation has now broadened out across many, many categories both on the goods side of the economy and on the services side," explained Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics. "It reflects supply constraints both in the goods market and the labor market but it also is a function of still strong demand, particularly from U.S. consumers."

Consumer sentiment: "This survey is really showing that there's a lot of financial anxiety that's caused by inflation, market volatility and just that uncertainty coming out of the pandemic and the impact that that’s had on everyone in their everyday lives," added Celeste Revelli, director of financial planning at eMoney.

Hard on the wallet: "A lot of people are hurting because of high inflation. The average U.S. household is spending an additional $276 a month - that's a big burden," estimated Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics. "It really hammers home the point of 'what is the cost of inflation?'"

Wage-price spiral: "If consumers and workers start believing that inflation is not going to be transitory they're going to start demanding higher wages and higher inflation becomes embedded in the system," declared John Briggs, head of strategy for Americas at NatWest Markets.

Let it play out: "I certainly can relate to how people are feeling. I am somewhat optimistic though," announced Dr. Michael Greiner, an economist at Oakland University. "While we're seeing a jump the amount of the jump is actually decreasing. Over the long-term this is really going to be a short term problem."

The White House: "According to Nobel laureates, 14 of them that contacted me, and a number of corporate leaders, it ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year," President Biden said in an interview. "In the meantime, I'm going to do everything in my power to deal with the big points that are impacting most people in their homes."

Supply chain: "While we're hopeful prices will begin to decline in the coming months, prices at grocery stores and restaurants may take longer to adjust downward," noted Jonathan Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions, which tracks consumer purchasing habits. "We're unlikely to see a full correction in the supply chain until later this year or even 2023."

Policy error? "The first error occurred on Nov. 30, when the Fed finally retired 'transitory,'" pointed out Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz. "Now, the policy error would be to slam on the brakes because they didn't take their foot off the accelerator early enough."

Forex watch: "If the Fed is to step hard on the monetary brakes, we would certainly favor the dollar against the low yielders backed by central bankers who have firmly placed themselves in the dovish camp," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.