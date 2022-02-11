Goldman Sachs Asset Management sells Financeit to Wafra Capital

Feb. 11, 2022

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management has sold Financeit, a Canadian company that provides point-of-sale financing for the home improvement industry, to Wafra Capital Partners.
  • Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.
  • Financeit also said it reached $2B in lifetime loan originations, doubling the previous milestone of $1B in two years. Last year, the company added more than 1,100 merchant partners, processed more than 115,000 loan applications, and funded $534M in loan originations.
  • Wafra Capital is a New York-based investment advisory firm with more than $7B in fund assets and commitments under management. The company said it will support Financeit's projected growth toward $1B in annual loan originations.
