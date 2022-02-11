Genpact Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.07B beats by $30M

Feb. 11, 2022 7:08 AM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Genpact press release (NYSE:G): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.07B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • FY2022 outlook: Total revenue of $4.3B to $4.4B, up 7.0% to 9.0% or 8.0% to 10.0% on a constant currency basis vs. consensus of $4.39B. Global Client revenue growth in the range of 8.0% to 11.0%, or 9.0% to 12.0% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted income from operations margin6 of 16.0% to 16.5%. Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 to $2.71 vs. consensus of $2.69.
