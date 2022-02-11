Spanish Broadcasting System to acquire Orlando and Tampa FM Radio stations from COX Radio

Feb. 11, 2022 7:09 AM ETSpanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBSAA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCPK:SBSAA) agrees to acquire WPYO(FM) and WSUN(FM), two stations serving the Orlando and Tampa radio markets, from CXR Radio LLC as divestiture trustee and COX Radio LLC.
  • The stations are held in trust by CXR Radio as a result of a divestiture trust mandate by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which arose from FCC ownership limitations and the sale of Cox Radio in 2019.
  • Cox Radio, which has supported the trust's operation of the stations, will also convey certain related station assets to SBS as part of the transaction.
  • The acquisition validates benefits of Hispanic Media ownership.
  • The addition of Orlando and Tampa to the SBS portfolio of leading radio properties in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale market will solidify SBS' standing as the largest Spanish-language radio platform in Florida.
  • The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
