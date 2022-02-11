SpaceX is closer to launching its largest rocket ever

Feb. 11, 2022 7:11 AM ETSpaceX (SPACE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Gives Update On Starship Launch Vehicle At Texas Launch Facility

Loren Elliott/Getty Images News

Elon Musk gave a presentation yesterday on the biggest and most powerful rocket the company has ever built.

Starship is 394 feet tall and has a maximum payload of over 220K pounds. The fully reusable Starship was built for longer missions, including a potential trip to Mars. Cost is a big feature of the Starship and the Super Heavy Booster. The rocket is expected to reach orbits for less than $10M a flight within two to three years, according to Musk.

Musk did not offer specific missions details or announce any new customers for Starship during the presentation.

The FAA is anticipated to issue an environmental assessment on Starship by March. When the FAA process is complete, SpaceX (SPACE) will move the Starship operations to the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for a launch.

Last fall, Musk warned SpaceX (SPACE) employees of a risk of bankruptcy if the Starship Raptor engine production issues were not fixed.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.