Elon Musk gave a presentation yesterday on the biggest and most powerful rocket the company has ever built.

Starship is 394 feet tall and has a maximum payload of over 220K pounds. The fully reusable Starship was built for longer missions, including a potential trip to Mars. Cost is a big feature of the Starship and the Super Heavy Booster. The rocket is expected to reach orbits for less than $10M a flight within two to three years, according to Musk.

Musk did not offer specific missions details or announce any new customers for Starship during the presentation.

The FAA is anticipated to issue an environmental assessment on Starship by March. When the FAA process is complete, SpaceX (SPACE) will move the Starship operations to the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for a launch.

Last fall, Musk warned SpaceX (SPACE) employees of a risk of bankruptcy if the Starship Raptor engine production issues were not fixed.