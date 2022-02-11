Centerbridge said to build stake in takeover target Cedar Fair
Feb. 11, 2022 7:18 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), FUNSIXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Centerbridge is said to have built a more than 5% stake in Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), the amusement park operator subject to a takeover offer from SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS).
- The private equity firms is said to believe that Cedar Fair could get interest from other amusement park chains if it puts itself up for sale, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- The report comes after SeaWorld (SEAS) offered to acquire the Cedar Fair (FUN) for $60/share last week, though analysts saw the bid as too low and the potential for other offers.
- Last week, Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) could be potential bidder for Cedar Fair, analyst says.