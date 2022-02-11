ProQR says trial for sepofarsen in Leber congenital amaurosis did not meet main goal

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announced that the company’s pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for RNA therapy sepofarsen in EP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) did not meet the primary endpoint of Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA).

ProQR (PRQR) shares have crashed ~67% in the pre-market on the Friday after the trading resumed following a brief halt.

According to the topline analysis at 12 months, the mean BCVA change in the 160/80 μg dose group and 80/40 μg group dose groups stood at -0.11 logMAR (p=0.96) and -0.13 logMAR (p=0.97), respectively, compared to -0.12 logMAR in the sham group. Therefore, no benefit was found in either treatment arm vs. sham.

There was also no difference between the treated and sham groups in terms of secondary endpoints full-field stimulus test (NYSE:FST) and mobility.

However, sepofarsen was generally well tolerated during the study, with findings consistent with the Phase 1/2 trial.

Announcing an update on its liquidity, ProQR (PRQR) estimated a cash runway into mid-to late-2024.

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:15 am EST to discuss the results.

Ahead of pivotal data readout, ProQR (PRQR) shares have climbed nearly 15% over the past 12 months as Wall Street became increasingly Bullish on its prospects, as shown in this graph.