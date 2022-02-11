Under Armour falls after warning supply chain issues could last until summer

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) fell in early trading after warning supply chain issues will linger this spring for the company and potentially into the summer. The disclosure took some of the shine off a strong Q4 earnings report that topped analyst expectations.

North America revenue increased 15% to $1.1B and international revenue increased 3% to $461M. Within the international business, revenue increased 24% in EMEA, decreased 6% in Asia-Pacific and fell off 22% in Latin America.

Wholesale revenue increased 16% to $768M and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 10% to $720M. E-commerce sales represented 42% of the total direct-to-consumer business during the quarter.

Also during the quarter, apparel revenue increased 18% to $1.1B. Footwear revenue was up 17% to $283M. Accessories revenue came in 27% lower at $107M.

Gross margin increased 130 basis points year-over-year to 50.7% of sales during the quarter, driven by benefits from pricing and restructuring charges in the prior year, offset by elevated freight expenses, the absence of MyFitnessPal and an unfavorable product mix.

Adjusted operating income improved for UAA to $100M.

Shares of Under Armour shed 3.65% in premarket action following the earnings release.