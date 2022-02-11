HubSpot jumps on Q4 results, Cowen upgrade; firm sees 'compelling buying opportunity'

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares popped in premarket trading after the marketing software firm posted better-than-expected results and guidance, prompting investment firm Cowen to upgrade the stock.

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform with a $750 price target, noting that the approximately 35% decline in shares since the peak in November 2021, when added with management's confident tone is a "compelling buying opportunity."

"HubSpot is successfully moving up-market, driving up [average revenue per user] & expanding across the CRM landscape w/ a broadening portfolio & we see a durable 30%+ [long-term] growth runway ahead," Wood wrote in a note to clients.

Hubspot shares were up more than 7% to $572 in premarket trading.

On Thursday, HubSpot said it earned an adjusted 63 cents per share on $369.31 million in revenue, up 45% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to earn 53 cents per share and $357.5 million in revenue.

Subscription revenue clocked in at $1.26 billion, up 48% compared to 2020.

For the first-quarter, HubSpot said it expects revenue to be between $381 million and $383 million, compared to expectations of $377.53 million. It expects to earn between 46 cents and 48 cents per share, compared to estimates of 46 cents per share.

In December, Goldman Sachs put a buy rating on HubSpot with a $953 price target, nearly 40% higher than current levels.

