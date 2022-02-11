Spectrum rises 7% as FDA decides to review poziotinib for lung cancer subtype
Feb. 11, 2022 7:27 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SPPI) new drug application (NDA) for poziotinib to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
- The NDA was backed by positive data from a phase 2 study.
- The product has received Fast Track designation and the agency has expected to make a decision by Nov. 24, 2022.
- The company said that the FDA reiterated the importance of having the confirmatory trial substantially enrolled at the time of approval and requested additional information around dosing.
- The FDA also indicated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting for the application.
- SPPI +6.66% pre-market to $0.72