Proxy adviser Glass Lewis said to recommend Zendesk, Momentive holders vote against deal
Feb. 11, 2022 7:27 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV), ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Proxy firm Glass Lewis is said to recommend that Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) holders vote against a combination of the companies. Zendesk rose 2.7% in premarket trading, while Momentive gained 7.6%.
- "There remains a credible array of concerns which, in our view, firmly outweigh the value purportedly here," Glass Lewis said, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- The proxy adviser recommendation comes as shareholders from both companies have come out Zendesk's planned purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global.
- The recommendation also follows Zendesk's rejection Thursday of an unsolicited bid from a consortium led by Thoma Bravo to buy Zendesk for $127-$132/share.
- Also see, Zendesk CEO says there's nothing more to say about private-equity buyout offer.