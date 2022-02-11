Proxy adviser Glass Lewis said to recommend Zendesk, Momentive holders vote against deal

Feb. 11, 2022 7:27 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV), ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SF Mayor Ed Lee Attends Opening Of Cloud Based IT Company In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Proxy firm Glass Lewis is said to recommend that Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) holders vote against a combination of the companies. Zendesk rose 2.7% in premarket trading, while Momentive gained 7.6%.
  • "There remains a credible array of concerns which, in our view, firmly outweigh the value purportedly here," Glass Lewis said, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
  • The proxy adviser recommendation comes as shareholders from both companies have come out Zendesk's planned purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global.
  • The recommendation also follows Zendesk's rejection Thursday of an unsolicited bid from a consortium led by Thoma Bravo to buy Zendesk for $127-$132/share.
  • Also see, Zendesk CEO says there's nothing more to say about private-equity buyout offer.
