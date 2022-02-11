NFI nabs Philadelphia's SEPTA order for 220 low-emission hybrid-electric buses
Feb. 11, 2022 7:37 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary New Flyer of America received a new contract from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority for a firm order of 220 Xcelsior 40-foot, heavy-duty, hybrid-electric transit buses.
- The order includes options to purchase up to 120 additional Xcelsior 40-foot, hybrid-electric buses under a 5-year contract.
- SEPTA is America's sixth-largest transit agency, delivering 300M annual rides across five counties surrounding Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- "NFI has delivered 2,070+ buses to SEPTA since 1997, and today we continue to power the transition to sustainable mobility with our low-emission, quiet, efficient, and fully accessible hybrid-electric buses," President, North American Bus and Coach Chris Stoddart commented.