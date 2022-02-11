Could the Fed hike rates before March? Odds of a surprise move rise

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard tossed a grenade into the rates markets Thursday afternoon, backing the fed funds rate hitting 1% after three meetings.

"Bullard’s remarks helped accelerate the policy repricing that had already begun after CPI," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

The front end of the yield curve looked untethered as 2-year Treasury yields (NASDAQ:SHY) surged 20 basis points. The 10-year yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) pushed further above 2%, a level it hadn't hit since August 2019.

The 2s-10s spread sank to about 40 basis points, down from 90 basis points at the start of the year. That's the spread to watch for inversion, which usually precedes a recession.

The market is now pricing in nearly a 100% change of a 50-basis-point hike. Those odds were below 50% to start the week. It is also pricing in a near-100% chance rates reach 1% in three meetings, in line with what Bullard supported. By the end of the year, fed funds futures are leaning to the benchmark rate hitting 1.75% or more.

"Even if inflation slows over the next couple of months, the odds that an intermeeting move or a 50bps March move proves to be a large mistake look very low right now," Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander wrote.

Markets OK if Fed throws in the towel? Inflation is the obvious reason for the jump in hawkish predictions, but there's a sense that market sentiment has shifted to a Fed policy mistake being a greater danger than higher rates.

For all the rate talk and swings, the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the more rate sensitive Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) enter Friday slightly in the green for the week.

"There is broad consensus that policy settings are too loose, so removing some stimulus is not controversial," Englander said. "If our forecast of slower inflation in Q2 is correct, the pace of subsequent hikes could be slowed. By contrast, if inflation continues to accelerate with the Fed hesitating, there is a risk of a 1970s-style policy error."

A February surprise? With 50 basis points baked in for March, speculation has changed to the possibility the Fed pulls the trigger early.

"Fed funds futures for the month of February finished the day at 12.5bps, despite the fed funds rate printing at 8bps everyday so far in February, implying some small probability that the Fed will raise rates between now and the end of the month," Reid said.

"Even market participants seem to want the Fed to declare force majeure and deviate from the promised policy timetable, in light of inflation’s large deviation from the narrow range envisioned when these policies were put in place," Englander said. "In other words, what would be the appropriate policy stance for the current circumstances, if there were no legacy of forward guidance?"

Societe Generale's Kit Juckes says the chances the Fed hikes between meetings for the first time since 1994 are slim.

"Those were days when fixed income markets lorded it over equities and bonds could frighten policymakers, Juckes wrote. "That 1994 Fed hike was followed by a week of falling yields - even 2-year yields fell slightly - before the bear market returned with a vengeance."

"An intra-meeting hike when monthly CPI data came in a modest 0.1% higher on the month than expected, and we can all see that base effects will only turn helpful to the inflation outlook in Q2, could be interpreted as panicky and seems unlikely. A 50bp is definitely less unlikely, if only because it is priced in."

It's also important to remember that Bullard isn't the only Fed voice. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, although not a voter, remained more dovish yesterday.

