Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose in premarket trading on Friday after Syniverse said that it would end its deal to become a public company and instead, Twilio will invest $750 million into the company.

In a statement issued on Friday, Syniverse said it would terminate its proposed merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC), a special purpose acquisition company, and remain a private company. Twilio will take a minority stake in Syniverse worth $750 million, while private equity firm Carlyle will stay as Syniverse's majority owner.

“Syniverse’s underlying business is incredibly strong, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on significant market tailwinds to fuel our growth as a private company, Andrew Davies, Syniverse’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

"We remain focused on executing our proven strategy and look forward to further investing in innovation, as well as product quality and breadth. We’re enthusiastic about writing the next chapter in the Syniverse story as we continue to provide mobile network operators and enterprises with the mission-critical connectivity and interoperability solutions they need in the evolving mobile ecosystem.”

The transaction is expected to close in Syniverse’s second quarter 2022.

Twilio shares were up nearly 1% to $207.79 in premarket trading.

In August, it was reported that Twilio was paying a premium for the aforementioned SPAC deal.

Earlier this week, Twilio reported fourth-quarter earnings that Monness, Crespi, Hardt called "curious."