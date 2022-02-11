Apollo Global said near deal to acquire Worldline's point-of-sale business for $2.3B
Feb. 11, 2022 7:42 AM ETWorldline SA (WRDLY), APONCRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Buyout firm Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) is said near an agreement to acquire the point-of-sale terminal business from Worldline (OTCPK:WRDLY) for $2.3B.
- The deal for the European payments company's unit is expected to valued at close to EU2B and could be announcing in the coming days, according to a WSJ report.
- The news comes after ATM-maker NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR) earlier this week announced its board is conducting a strategic review that could include the sale of the company or some of its businesses, a spinoff, or other structural changes.