JPMorgan turned cautious on Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday due to guidance that it sees as too aggressive and valuation that is said to look stretched. The firm lowered its rating on Kellogg to Underweight from Neutral.

Analyst Ken Goldman: "We appreciate that Kellogg has a very good business in US snacks, and that its exposure to emerging markets is sometimes underrated by investors. But with a relatively high EV/EBITDA multiple despite limited EPS growth ahead and a below-average EBIT margin, we think the K shares remain ahead of themselves."

JPMorgan clipped its price target on the food stock to $57 from $64.

Shares of Kellogg (K) fell 1.48% in premarket action on Friday to $62.64 vs. the 52-week trading range of $56.70 to $68.60.