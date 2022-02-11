NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) +4.1% pre-market after unveiling a long-term agreement with "a leading, investment grade independent producer operating within the Delaware Basin" for produced water transportation, recycling and disposal services.

NGL says the agreement spans a 300K-plus acre area in New Mexico and Texas and includes committed produced water volumes and recycled water services, and raises the company's dedicated acreage portfolio in the Delaware Basin to more than 660K acres.

NGL units were spanked with a 22.5% loss Thursday after reporting a surprise quarterly GAAP loss.