Senseonics wins FDA approval for new glucose monitoring system

Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) announced on Friday the FDA approval of its next-gen Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System. The company anticipates the U.S. launch of the product to begin during Q2 2022 with the participation of its global commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care.

Eversense E3 CGM System was found to have a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.5% in the PROMISE Study, which supported its FDA approval. The long-term implantable CGM system offers accurate glucose readings up to six months, the company said.

“Patients will appreciate the excellent accuracy of the system and the ability of the sensor to last 6 months. This is another step forward for patients who desire to manage their diabetes with all the advantages of the Eversense CGM with the fully implantable sensor” noted Satish Garg, M.D.

A Professor of Medicine and Director of the Adult Diabetes Program at the Barbara Davis Center of the University of Colorado, Satish was the Principal Investigator of the PROMISE Study.

Meanwhile, with the announcement, Senseonics (SENS) released its guidance for this year to indicate $14M – $18M in global net revenue in 2022.

It expects to report unaudited revenues of ~$4.0M for Q4 2021 and ~$13.7M for the past year. The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $182M at 2021 year-end, according to unaudited data.

The company’s unaudited revenue figures for the last quarter and full-year 2021 have exceeded Wall Street forecasts, as shown here.