ArcelorMittal launches $1B in share buyback program
Feb. 11, 2022 7:54 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced a new share buyback program of $1B wherein shareholders authorization was granted in June 2021.
- The program is expected to be completed during 1H22.
- The shares acquired will enable the company to meet its obligations under debt obligations exchangeable into equity securities, reduce share capital and meet obligations arising from employee share programs.
- During Q4, the company repurchased 59.2M shares for $1.8B.
- Shares trading 2.4% down premarket.
- YTD, the stock has gained 4.3% while in past 1-year the stock surged 41.8%; current share buyback forms 3.3% of its total current market cap.