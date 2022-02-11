Endo expects default judgment against it in Tennessee opioid lawsuit
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) said it expects a Tennessee state court to grant a default judgment against it in regards to the company's sale of prescription opioids.
- Endo is a defendant in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., which is pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland Co.
- A hearing in the trial was held Thursday and the court said it would set a damages trial for April 2023.
- "There is no valid basis to support discovery sanctions in the Dunaway case," Endo Chief Legal Officer Matthew J. Maletta said in a statement. "The plaintiffs had not yet asked Endo for discovery and the court had not issued discovery-related orders."
- Endo is accused of violating the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which allows for civil remedies for people and entities harmed by illegal drug use. In particular, Endo is accused of knowingly facilitating the distribution of opioids into the illegal drug market.
