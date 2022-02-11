Vision Marine Technologies partners with Weismann Marine for assembly development
Feb. 11, 2022 7:56 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) has announced a joint venture with Weismann Marine to develop a lower unit assembly for its outboard propulsion system.
- The company said lower unit assembly, when completed, will be incorporated into the E-Motion powertrain through its manufacture & supply agreement with Linamar Corporation subsidiary McLaren Engineering.
- "The lower unit converts the power of the outboard motor, which transfers power from the engine to the prop shaft, which moves the propeller, which in turns propels the boat. The ultimate goal is to create the most efficient power transfer to the propellor," said CEO and Co-founder of Vision Marine Alexandre Mongeon.