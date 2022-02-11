Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is attracting plenty of attention after a launch failure of its LV0008 rocket late on Thursday. The mission failure followed two aborted prior LV008 launch attempts.

In a SEC filing announcing the failed launch, the company also highlighted that CEO Chris Kemp and CFO Kelyn Brannon were being investigated by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York for allegedly violating securities law. Astra Space (ASTR) said it believes the claims are without merit

On Wall Street, Bank of America cut its rating on ASTR to Underweight from Neutral and lowered the price objective on the stock to $4 from $7.

BofA's update on Astra Space: "We believe ASTR’s overall fast approach to market has exposed some glaring issues in development that management must address before a stable launch cadence can be achieved. We continue to emphasize that reaching space is not an easy endeavor. The process leading up to orbital launch is rigorous and long for a reason. We understand current market conditions for launch services have created a new ‘race for space’. However, we believe that proper procedure early on in development will help translate into successful launch cadence and less troubles down the road."

Astra Space (ASTR) fell 3.85% premarket on Friday to $3.76 after shedding 26.09% on Friday following the mission failure.