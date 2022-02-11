American Axle & Manufacturing Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.24B misses by $40M
Feb. 11, 2022 8:04 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing press release (NYSE:AXL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.24B (-13.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares +1.79% PM.
- Guidance: In FY22 the company is targeting sales in the range of $5.6 - $5.9 billion vs consensus of $5.73B, which includes an additional $150 - $200 million increase in index-related metal market customer pass-throughs and foreign currency versus 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800 - $875 million. The company is targeting Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $300 - $375 million; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 3.5% - 4.0% of sales