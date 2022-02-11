American Axle & Manufacturing Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.24B misses by $40M

  • American Axle & Manufacturing press release (NYSE:AXL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.24B (-13.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Shares +1.79% PM.
  • Guidance: In FY22 the company is targeting sales in the range of $5.6 - $5.9 billion vs consensus of $5.73B, which includes an additional $150 - $200 million increase in index-related metal market customer pass-throughs and foreign currency versus 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800 - $875 million. The company is targeting Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $300 - $375 million; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 3.5% - 4.0% of sales
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.