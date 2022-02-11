Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) rose slightly in premarket trading on Friday after investment firm Needham lowered its price target following the company's investor day on concerns of lower EBITDA in 2024.

Analyst Bernie McTernan lowered the price target to $68 from $75, but reiterated the buy rating, noting that the $5 billion adjust earnings figure that Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai mentioned yesterday was below Wall Street's consensus of $5.2 billion and the firm's own target of $5.5 billion.

However, there were positives mentioned at the investor event, resulting in McTernan keeping the buy rating on the stock.

"Cross-platform was a point of strength UBER highlighted, also a reason why we are bullish on shares, as it should drive demand, market share, higher margins and supply," McTernan added.

Uber shares tacked on more than 0.5% to $37.96 in premarket trading on Friday.

On Wednesday, Uber said it earned 44 cents a share on $5.78 billion in revenue, as revenue from delivery surged 77% year-over-year to $2.42 billion. The results topped the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who estimated Uber (UBER) would lose 33 cents a share on $5.36 billion in revenue.

The company's results got a boost from Uber's (UBER) freight business, which saw sales top $1 billion, a gain of 245% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA during the period came in at $86 million, compared to a loss of $454 million in the year-ago period.

Uber's (UBER) take rates, or the amount of revenue it generates as a percentage of gross bookings, were mixed in the quarter, with mobility falling to 20.1%, compared to 21.7% in the year-ago period. Delivery take rate, however, rose significantly, coming in at 18%, versus 13.5% in the year-ago period.

For its first quarter, Uber (UBER) said it expects gross bookings to be between $25 billion and $26 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $130 million.

On Thursday, Wedbush Securities said Uber's results and guidance were a "big step in the right direction" for the Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm.