Twitter enters into $2B accelerated share repurchase agreements
Feb. 11, 2022 8:09 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (ASRs) with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and Morgan Stanley & Co. to buyback $2B of its common stock.
- As part of the agreements, the social networking firm will pre-pay the $2B to the banks to receive an initial delivery of ~37.8M shares; any remaining shares will likely be delivered by the end of the Twitter's third fiscal quarter of 2022.
- The ASRs were made pursuant to Twitter's recently announced share repurchase program, under which ~$2B of share repurchase authorization will remain available upon completion of the ASRs.
- Twitter's CFO Ned Segal stated: "Buying $2 billion of our shares in the near term, with flexibility to buy another $2 billion over time, enables us to balance our long-term strategy with returning capital to shareholders."
- TWTR +1.62% pre-market
- Shares fell -1.98% on Thursday (Feb. 10) after the firm Q4 financial results.