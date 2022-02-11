EMA investigating menstrual disorders after Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID shots

Feb. 11, 2022 8:12 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

My gut doesn"t feel so good

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • A European Medicines Agency ("EMA") safety committee is investigating cases of menstrual disorders seen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
  • The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is conducting the inquiry in light of spontaneous reports of menstrual disorders -- notably heavy bleeding -- with both vaccines and finding in scientific literature.
  • The safety committee previously analyzed reports of menstrual disorders as it was evaluating safety summary reports for the shots and concluded at that time the evidence didn't indicate a causal link between the vaccines and the disorders.
  • The EMA added there is not evidence to suggest that the mRNA shots impact fertility.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Shock Exchange just called Moderna a sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.