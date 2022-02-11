EMA investigating menstrual disorders after Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID shots
Feb. 11, 2022 8:12 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- A European Medicines Agency ("EMA") safety committee is investigating cases of menstrual disorders seen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is conducting the inquiry in light of spontaneous reports of menstrual disorders -- notably heavy bleeding -- with both vaccines and finding in scientific literature.
- The safety committee previously analyzed reports of menstrual disorders as it was evaluating safety summary reports for the shots and concluded at that time the evidence didn't indicate a causal link between the vaccines and the disorders.
- The EMA added there is not evidence to suggest that the mRNA shots impact fertility.
